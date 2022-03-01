Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.77 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.73. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SREI opened at GBX 52.70 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 39.25 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.90 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of £258.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.88.

In related news, insider Graham Basham bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £3,060 ($4,105.73).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

