Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 14,262 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after buying an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

