Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.