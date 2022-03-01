Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,557 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 67.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

