Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 449.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after buying an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $348.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.21. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

