Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,063 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

About IHS Markit (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.