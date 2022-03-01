Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 4,565 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 163.43 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.06.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

