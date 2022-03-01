SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $13.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.69. 1,251,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,734. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 119.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,212,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.62.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.