Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $37.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAPIF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

