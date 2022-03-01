Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$591,483.96 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$591,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 332,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,989,289.71.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, David Awram sold 23,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total transaction of C$211,797.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$867,968.35.

On Thursday, December 23rd, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00.

TSE:SSL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,464. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

