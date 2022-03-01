salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.54.

CRM traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 537,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.51. The company has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,959 shares of company stock worth $41,240,700. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

