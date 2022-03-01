SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.29)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $513-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.81 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

NYSE SAIL traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 81,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

