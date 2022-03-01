SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Earnings Results

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

In other news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,550,000.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

