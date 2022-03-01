Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1,633.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 813,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,971 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,348,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Sabre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,293,961,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,193 shares during the period.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.97. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

