Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in February

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of SAABF traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $31.21.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

