S.A. Mason LLC Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

