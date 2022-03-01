S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

