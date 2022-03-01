S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 174.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 41.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

GOLD opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

