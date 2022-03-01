S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 2.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $471.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $557.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.