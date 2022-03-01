Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan Sells 5,000 Shares

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RYI stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $3,508,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

