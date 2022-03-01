Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 237.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Bank of America started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.