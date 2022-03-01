Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 81,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $752,000.

Shares of RFV stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.87 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90.

