Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sapiens International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Sapiens International Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.