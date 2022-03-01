Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.45 Million Stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

