Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.31 Million Stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $491,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 212.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

