Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$120.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on L. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

TSE:L opened at C$98.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$61.59 and a one year high of C$105.15. The company has a market cap of C$32.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. Insiders sold a total of 26,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,678 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

