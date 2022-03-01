Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Barclays

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $457.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.23. Root has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 0.6% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.