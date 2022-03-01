Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Barclays

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.
Shares of ROOT stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $457.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.23. Root has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $15.45.
Root Company Profile (Get Rating)
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Root (ROOT)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.