Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Root in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16).

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.81 on Monday. Root has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $457.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

