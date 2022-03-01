Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Borgwarner Inc Sells 1,420,046 Shares

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,420,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $2,556,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Borgwarner Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of Romeo Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $2,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of Romeo Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $2,538,750.12.

RMO stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $245.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

