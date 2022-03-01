Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Roku comprises about 3.8% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned 0.05% of Roku worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Roku by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 108.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.95. 45,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,522. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

