Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 201,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.40 million, a P/E ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IRadimed by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

