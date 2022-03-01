RK Asset Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

RK Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. J & J Snack Foods comprises 4.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.67. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,683. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.02.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

