RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $117.49 and a 12-month high of $388.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 184.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.