Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Lowered to GBX 650 at Credit Suisse Group

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $650.00.

Rightmove stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

