Richard W. Loving Sells 900 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BWXT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.