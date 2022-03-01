Richard W. Loving Sells 900 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BWXT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.