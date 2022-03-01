Rewardiqa (REW) Reaches Market Cap of $30,197.11

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $30,197.11 and $26.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00066699 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

