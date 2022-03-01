Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 109.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $6,177,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.