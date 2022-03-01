Reviewing ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ICU Medical and Vasamed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $272.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. Given ICU Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Vasamed.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 7.84% 8.66% 7.48% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Vasamed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 3.82 $86.87 million $4.74 49.94 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Vasamed on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Vasamed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Väsamed, Inc. designs, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. It offers products and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health such as SensiLase PAD-IQ Studycast System, and Wound Imaging and SmartDraw. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

