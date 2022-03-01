Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share.
Shares of RVNC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 26,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,120. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
