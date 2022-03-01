Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Shares of RVNC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 26,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,120. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.