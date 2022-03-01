Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JFrog (FROG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) recently:

2/16/2022 – JFrog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

2/14/2022 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00.

2/9/2022 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $32.00.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 18,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,224. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in JFrog by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after buying an additional 615,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

