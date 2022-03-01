Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

NASDAQ IDBA opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.87). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 130.02% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.