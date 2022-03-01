Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Geodrill Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Geodrill in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GEO opened at C$2.62 on Monday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.73 and a 52-week high of C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$118.73 million and a PE ratio of 6.83.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

