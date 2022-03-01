Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Geodrill Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Geodrill in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Geodrill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
