Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.71 Million

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will announce $63.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.98 million to $64.92 million. Repay posted sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $220.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $299.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

RPAY traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after acquiring an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

