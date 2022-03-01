Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTOKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTOKY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 43,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.