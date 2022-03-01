Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after acquiring an additional 208,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after acquiring an additional 73,960 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.34.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.76.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

