RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.80.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $150.78. 255,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -92.48 and a beta of 0.55. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.78 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.