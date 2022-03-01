Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,684 Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 million, a P/E ratio of 217.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

