Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 318,900 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.