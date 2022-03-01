Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

