Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPIX. StockNews.com upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

